Young environmentalists at it again

August 24, 2017
Mario Grey
Ten young nature lovers put on their flippers and strapped up their tanks at Lighthouse Point today for the young environmentalist leadership course.

Now in it’s fifth year the programme has seen 50 young divers coming through their programme.

Education Programme Manager Tom Sparke said the students are not only learning how to dive and protect corals but also about job opportunities the ocean provides.

“It Shows them the diversity of jobs here so whether that’s Engineering, Marine Science, Diving the whole plethora within the marine industry,”

The programme welcomes 10 young divers each year teaching them diving skills and protection of Cayman’ Corals.

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

