170 Irma evacuees learn about Cayman-kindness

170 evacuees from three countries devastated by hurricane Irma’s deadly force are learning the true meaning of Cayman-kind right here on our shores. Government has put in place emergency measures to allow displaced workers of locally-registered businesses to work remotely as visitors for 60 days.

Additionally, the local community has come together to provide evacuees with basic living essentials.

No signage, no window displays. The newest ‘shop’ in Camana Bay town centre caters to just one category of client: hurricane Irma evacuees.

“I’ve been surprised at how friendly everyone has been,” said evacuee Richard Morgan.

Mr. Morgan and his family arrived here from their home in the British Virgin Islands last week, with no idea when they will be able to return.

“That’s the big question, nobody knows,” he said.

He told Cayman 27 in Cayman, his family can finally regain some semblance of normalcy. The kids are back in school, and his wife is working remotely for a local firm.

“When you’ve gone through such an experience and you’ve lost so much, you can keep some stability in your life, and that was the big thing for us was getting kids back in school, they need stability, we all need stability,” said Mr. Morgan.

“So far, hospitality is very, very very nice, no complaints,” said Ronald Evans.

He and his seven-month-old daughter Roshelle were also evacuated from Tortola in the BVI.

“Everyone, from the time you get to the immigration and customs section, they are welcoming, and they understand,” said Mr. Evans. “I think they went through this with Ivan.”

“People arrived here literally with nothing but a backpack, nothing else. They have to get out pretty quickly,” said Chris bailey of PwC.

Mr. Bailey is among the many helping coordinate the local inter-firm relief efforts. He told Cayman 27 more than 70 families have visited the pop-up shop for assistance.

“People have come in here and have been able to connect with each other, they told her war stories, there’s been tears, there’s been joyful reunions and all the rest of it,” said Mr. Bailey. “But this was literally a limited, temporary, how do we help people initially (effort).”

The pop-up shop for evacuees will be closing soon. Mr. Bailey said whatever items are left over will be sold in a garage sale tentatively planned for next week.

