18 new recruits join Fire Services

Cayman’s fire service grows by 18, today (01 September) the latest batch of fire officers got their badges and certificates after three months of training.

Recruits had to undergo simulations from putting out a burning building to extinguishing a car fire. They also had to pass exams to make it into the Service.

Today the Agape Family Worship Centre was filled with friends and family of the recruits, as well as, government officials celebrating their graduation.

“It means a lot, feel very proud to represent my island, (I am) going to try our best to protect and serve,” said graduate Roger Manderson Jr.

The recruits must now complete nine months of probation.

2017 Fire officer graduates

Fire Officer Mario Berry

Fire Officer Tony Chisholm

Fire Officer James Ebanks

Fire Officer Amelia Gillispie

Fire Officer Stefan McLaughlin, Valedictorian.

Fire Officer Travis Parsons

Fire Officer Michael Swaby

Fire Officer Roberto Lopez-Valenzuela

Fire Officer Leroy Brown

Fire Officer Nevin Cowan

Fire Officer Pablo Brito-Ebanks

Fire Officer Roger Manderson Jr

Fire Officer Jason Parchment

Fire Officer Aliston Scott

Fire Officer Rahiem Tyrell

Fire Officer Kody Welds

Fire Officer Luke Welds

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

