1st Laparoscopic surgery performed on newborn locally

The Health Services Authority (HSA) said for the first time in Cayman’s medical history a laparoscopic surgery has been completed on a newborn child.

The surgery was conducted on eight week-old Sariah Miller, who was three weeks old at the time of the surgery, to correct a condition known as Pyloric Stenosis.

Doctors explained the condition prevents food from entering the intestines which could lead to severe dehydration and delays to the child’s development.

On Monday (4 September) the infant’s parents gave thanks to what they called a successful surgery.

Sariah’s parents Sacha and Fitzroy Miller said a team of four HSA doctors successfully conducted the laparoscopic surgery which saved their baby’s life.

“She kept vomiting every time I would feed her, she would vomit like after a certain period of time, she would start to vomit and the vomit would shoot,” Mrs. Miller explained.

Dr. Zoltan Szucs ( zooch) said with this condition anything the infant tries to ingest orally becomes ejected which could cause death if untreated.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

