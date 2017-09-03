C3 Pure Fibre
3 held in drug bust; 2 arrested at airport, 3rd at a West Bay house

September 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two people remained in police custody Monday (18 September) after they were arrested with drugs at the Owen Roberts International Airport Friday (15 September) evening.
A third person is out on bail after Customs officers find drugs during a subsequent search of a West Bay residence. All three suspects are Caymanian.
A Customs statement issued today said a man and woman were arrested during an operation on Friday at the airport. They were departing passengers bound for Cayman Brac.
After that arrest Customs officers searched a home in West Bay where they say they recovered ganja, weighing scales and other utensils.
The man and woman remain in custody on possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply.
The third suspect was arrested on suspicion of ganja possession.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

