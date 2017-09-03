C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

3 Jamaicans arrested after JMU spots canoe

September 15, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Joint Marine Unit officers on patrol off the eastern coast of Grand Cayman believe they found a canoe trying illegally import items into Cayman.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday (14 September) the JMU boat intercepted the canoe after a brief pursuit.

Police say packages were thrown overboard and three men were taken into custody on suspicion of importation.

Police say a large quantity of packages were recovered along with caged roosters.

The three men, all from Jamaica, remain in police custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: