C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Culture Environment News

A sigh of relief after Irma’s near-miss, but no time for celebration

September 10, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Many in Cayman are counting their blessings as Hurricane Irma moves away from the immediate area. But as the storm makes landfall in Florida Sunday(10 September) and as the scope of the damage begins to emerge from Cuba, the Virgin Islands, and other areas struck by Irma’s wrath, it is hardly a time for celebration.

Cayman 27 spoke with Mike Gooding, who gathered at the North West Point dock in West Bay to watch the waves Saturday (9 September). He expressed mixed emotions of relief for the Cayman Islands, and empathy for those already affected or in Irma’s future path.

The view Saturday evening from the North West Point dock in West Bay

“I’ve got a lot of friends in the United States, I’ve got a lot of friends in the Virgin Islands and places like that, and it hurts, you know to see what they had to go through,” said Mile Gooding, who gathered at the North West Point dock in West Bay to watch the waves Saturday (9 September). “You know, it’s heartbreaking, when you see the videos that they went through, and I know what they had to go through because I’ve been through it, you understand, during Ivan and I just have to pray for them. You can’t do any more.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: