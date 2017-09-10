A sigh of relief after Irma’s near-miss, but no time for celebration

Many in Cayman are counting their blessings as Hurricane Irma moves away from the immediate area. But as the storm makes landfall in Florida Sunday(10 September) and as the scope of the damage begins to emerge from Cuba, the Virgin Islands, and other areas struck by Irma’s wrath, it is hardly a time for celebration.

Cayman 27 spoke with Mike Gooding, who gathered at the North West Point dock in West Bay to watch the waves Saturday (9 September). He expressed mixed emotions of relief for the Cayman Islands, and empathy for those already affected or in Irma’s future path.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in the United States, I’ve got a lot of friends in the Virgin Islands and places like that, and it hurts, you know to see what they had to go through,” said Mile Gooding, who gathered at the North West Point dock in West Bay to watch the waves Saturday (9 September). “You know, it’s heartbreaking, when you see the videos that they went through, and I know what they had to go through because I’ve been through it, you understand, during Ivan and I just have to pray for them. You can’t do any more.”

