Airport to boost security after international regulators visit

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has 90 days to make security improvements at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The required upgrades come after UK based Air Safety Support International (A.S.S.I) performed a routine audit of Cayman’s airfields.

Airports Chief Security Officer Shane Bothwell said the (A.S.S.I) requires improvements to background checks, who gets them and how extensive they must be.

“Specifically what’s changed is the five year employment history check which requires every employer to verify their employees previous 5 year history with their previous employers and any gaps within that employment must be verified, Mr. Bothwell said.

Mr. Bothwell said the international regulators also want all airport employees with security access cards to undergo background checks.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was live at the airport and has more.

