Anderson defends cricket programme, points to past regime for current lack of development

Cayman Cricket’s Technical Director Peter Anderson says criticism from Sports Councillor David Wight on the state of the sport in Cayman is both disappointing and out of touch for a man of his position as a member of government.

“We need David’s help. We need people like David to get back involved in cricket. People just have to take a breath, and sit back and say what can we do better, how can we move forward.”

Wight and brother Chris, both former cricketers were highly critical of the national team’s performance at the ICC WCL’s Division Five tournament on social media, claiming they were embarrassed by the performance. The brothers also pointed to the firing of former Technical Director Theo Cuffy as part of the programme’s failures. Cayman finished 8th overall at the tournament, but Anderson says Wight’s criticism along with the brothers’ comparison of the present team failures to previous year’s successes are completed out of touch with the current cricket landscape.

“When David and those guys played, they imported six world class players and guys who came from other parts of the Caribbean. Ten years ago Cayman Cricket had nearly 2.5 million dollars. My question is, what happened in that period?”

As for the failures in developing youth cricket, Anderson says the program was on a decline before his arrival, under Cuffy’s leadership.

“When I came here, we’re ranked 52nd in the world, we dropped down 20 ranking points, we have no under-17’s, no under-19’s, we lost out funding from the under-19’s, that hasn’t happened over night.”

Anderson, who has been on the job for approximately a year, says former players like David and Chris Wight need to simply understand the differences before turning to social media.

“You guys had your day, you had the money, you had the finances, we’re reaping what we’ve sewed.”

International cricket rankings will be released in November, while Cayman under-19 funding has been revoked by the ICC for two years.

