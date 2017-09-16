C3 Pure Fibre
Approved PR count moves up to 147

September 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Almost half of the 322 Permanent Residency applications processed thus far have been granted. That’s according to the latest stats from the Immigration Ministry.
The ministry figures show successful PR grants now stand at 46%, that’s 147 applications granted.
Some 27% of applications or 88 applications have been refused. And that’s since applications resumed processing in May.
Last week 40 applications were processed.
Of those 40 applications; 27 were successful, seven were refused, five were deferred and one was withdrawn.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

