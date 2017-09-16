Approved PR count moves up to 147

Almost half of the 322 Permanent Residency applications processed thus far have been granted. That’s according to the latest stats from the Immigration Ministry.

The ministry figures show successful PR grants now stand at 46%, that’s 147 applications granted.

Some 27% of applications or 88 applications have been refused. And that’s since applications resumed processing in May.

Last week 40 applications were processed.

Of those 40 applications; 27 were successful, seven were refused, five were deferred and one was withdrawn.

