Archer’s attorneys claim Hill violated court order in defamation case

September 22, 2017
Kevin Morales
A court hearing to determine whether the author of a blog defamed a former government minister took a turn Friday (22 September) and instead the proceedings centered around whether Ms. Sandra Hill violated an injunction stemming from a post she wrote about former Finance Minister Marco Archer.

Being found in contempt of court is an offence punishable by jail. 

Last month, a court ordered Ms. Hill’s post claiming impropriety by Mr. Archer while in office be taken down and imposed other restrictions as well.

Mr. Archers legal team claims at least one of those restrictions was breached.

Ms. Hill tells Cayman 27, “A committal application is indeed serious and I stand firm by my position that there has been no breach of the injunction. As such i look forward to having my day in court for the judge to decide.”

Messages sent to Mr. Archer for comment were not answered.

According to court documents, Mr. Archer seeks $175,000 from Ms. Hill as compensation.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

