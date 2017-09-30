Peanuts liquor licence now before reconfigured board, auditors flag changes in board minutes

The controversy around the Peanuts liquor licence grant continues to swirl.

Today (29 September) the gas station’s licence came up before the new Liquor Licensing Board at Government Administration Building.

This comes days after the release of an internal audit report into the granting of their license to sell liquor and sell it on Sundays.

The Peanuts licence went before the board, but it could not be addressed because it was listed for renewal and those were not dealt with today.

Delving into the auditors report key markers were flagged. For example the report stated after reviewing minutes taken from the first board meeting on 24 March on the Peanuts liquor licence application the Board decided to grant the retail licence, but reject the liquor licence. The auditors felt their action was taken appropriately and within the Board’s mandate. But with further digging they discovered on 29 June the Board received the original minutes from that meeting.

A day later on 30 June a revised set of minutes were circulated to the Board reversing that decision and that was done while they were recess.

While they were aware the official record was changed the board went on to ratify these new minutes with the reversed decision that was not done before a formal meeting of the liquor licence board.

In this new version the decision to grant the licence was now denied and provided an explanation of only one licence per premise.

The auditors found that changing board decisions while in recess was inappropriate.

Auditors thought the new ratified minutes were taken inappropriately and not in accordance with their stated mandates.

All board members, except for one agreed, that they came to the decision to grant the licence.

The lack of formal standard vote was considered a weakness in the Board’s proceedings.

