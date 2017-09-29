C3 Pure Fibre
Best ‘Women’s Dive Day’ video: Divetech wins Padi contest

September 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It isn’t exactly an Oscar, but one local dive shop is celebrating its own ‘best picture’ award for a video it shot on International Women’s’ Dive Day.
The video was produced by Divetech staffers this 15 July and took first place in an international competition hosted by Padi.
The video showcases not only Cayman’s world-class reefs, but the fun these women had in exploring it all together. “It just showed that it was a whole bunch of women having a really great time together enjoying the ocean, we also raised a $1000 to support the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, so it was all for a good cause and it was to support things in Cayman,” said Joanna Mikutowicz, Divetech owner. International Women’s Dive Day was celebrated by more than 800 dive shops in 85 countries.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

