Big Story: Hannah’s Heroes are here!

It’s that time again — to do your part to help combat childhood cancer.

The group from Hannah’s Heroes — named after 10-year-old cancer survivor Hannah Meeson — is preparing for it’s Big Shave event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday (22 September) at The Wicket, Cricket Square.

Now in its fifth year, the event has helped raise more than $1.4 million for the Foundation.

On Thursday (21 September), Hannah Meeson and her mother, Gaylene, join St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Kathleen Ruddy and Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to talk more about the event.

