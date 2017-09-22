C3 Pure Fibre
Big Story: Hannah’s Heroes are here!

September 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
It’s that time again — to do your part to help combat childhood cancer. 

The group from Hannah’s Heroes — named after 10-year-old cancer survivor Hannah Meeson — is preparing for it’s Big Shave event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday (22 September) at The Wicket, Cricket Square. 

Now in its fifth year, the event has helped raise more than $1.4 million for the Foundation. 

On Thursday (21 September), Hannah Meeson and her mother, Gaylene, join St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Kathleen Ruddy and Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to talk more about the event. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

