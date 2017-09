The RCIPS is on the lookout for a few good men (and women) as it begins its recruitment drive.

It’s also keeping an eye on colleagues overseas who have been deployed to help out with those countries reeling after Hurricane Irma.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton Monday (11 September) joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to talk about what’s happening at the RCIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print