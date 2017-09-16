Blue iguana breeding programme suspended until disease mystery is solved

This year’s blue iguana breeding programme has been shelved.

Officials told Cayman 27 they pushed the pause button so they can focus on a mystery illness that might be behind more than a dozen blue iguana deaths.

The blue iguana recovery programme says although no blues have died in about a year, it decided to pump the brakes on the breeding programme, which usually runs from March to September.

Mating pairs have been separated to minimise any potential spread of disease.

“Each iguana has its own pen, and that minimises the risk if one gets sick, then the other one is in a separate pen, so it’s less chance of getting sick,” said Karen Ford of the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme.

The recovery programme said its blue iguana release programme is still ongoing while the breeding programme is paused. 150 individuals are in quarantine awaiting release.

