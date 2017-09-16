C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

Blue iguana breeding programme suspended until disease mystery is solved

September 15, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

This year’s blue iguana breeding programme has been shelved.

Officials told Cayman 27 they pushed the pause button so they can focus on a mystery illness that might be behind more than a dozen blue iguana deaths.

The blue iguana recovery programme says although no blues have died in about a year, it decided to pump the brakes on the breeding programme, which usually runs from March to September.

Mating pairs have been separated to minimise any potential spread of disease.

“Each iguana has its own pen, and that minimises the risk if one gets sick, then the other one is in a separate pen, so it’s less chance of getting sick,” said Karen Ford of the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme.

The recovery programme said its blue iguana release programme is still ongoing while the breeding programme is paused. 150 individuals are in quarantine awaiting release.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: