Boxing: Young boxers get their chance to shine at Family Fun Day

Some of the names at the Cayman Islands Boxing Association are familiar to most: Hopkin Ebanks, Eduardo Montalvo, Alex Smith. While some are relative newcomers to the sport such as DeAndre Rowe who says he’s looking forward to stepping into the ring for his first amateur fight.

“I expect a good fight, this team has been working non-stop, it’s been all hard work from everybody. Families will have a good time and we’ll put on a show for everybody.”

Rowe will be facing fellow amateur Michael Pearson, and with the event being an exhibition in nature, Rowe says he’s just happy to be participating.

“As a boxer, it’s not always about winning, but it will feel good to win, but I’m also looking forward to the experience.”

Rowe, who has been boxing for two years, says the opportunity to get in the ring after dealing with some personal challenges will be rewarding.

“It would feel good, I’ve been training for so long. It’s been a problem with school, but I’m trying to focus on both at the same time.

Female boxer Neandra Forbes-Morgan says ‘Family Fun Day’ will be her second amateur fight, with hopes of making a good impression for all in attendance.

“I hope to impress people and have fun, entertain people, and hopefully win my fight.”

Forbes-Morgan, who has training for three years, says she began boxing in part to become a role model for others.

“I hope to inspire people to fight, and show them they don’t have to be ashamed to fight.

With only one other amateur fight under her belt, Forbes-Morgan says she doesn’t want to make a living at the sport, but she would like to try her hand at international competition.

“I don’t want to be a professional, I just want to represent the Cayman Islands”

Forbes will square off against Brandy Barnes.

Here is the entire card, (subject to change):

Main Event: Hopkin Ebanks v Eduardo Montalvo

> Alex Smith v Aaron Miller

> Alex Smith v Romario Campbell

> Jr Forbes Morgan v Keanu McField Jackson

> Sabien Barnes v Keanu McField Jackson

> Brandy Barnes v Neandra Forbes-Morgan

> Deandre Rowe v Michael Pearson

> Nathaan Hayles v Sheridan Zelaya

> Mark Forbes Cruz v Jr Williams

> Christopher Miller v Jathaan Barnes

