BREAKING: Armed bandits hit jerk stand; believed to be linked to other shooting incident

September 3, 2017
Police believe two men who robbed a Red Bay jerk stand and discharged a firearm Saturday (2 September) are linked to an assault earlier in the night in which shots were also fired. 

No one was shot in either incident but a man did receive injuries to his face in the first incident, according to police. 

The second incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after the first. Two men made off with a quantity of cash and discharged “a number of shots” while leaving the scene, according to police. 

One man is described as about 6-foot, 2-inches tall with a slim build. The other is described as being about 5-foot, 5-inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing. 

The earlier incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Linwood Street, near Shedden Road. A man was assaulted in that incident and suffered facial injuries

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information or anyone who was in the Red Bay area near that time to call them at 949-4222. 

