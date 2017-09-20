BREAKING: Man found dead in GT parking lot

Police are currently on the scene investigating the death of a Nepalese man found unresponsive in a red jeep in the Eden Rock parking lot this morning (20 September.)

The identity of the 37-year-old man is being withheld by police, who say they are trying to contact his immediate family.

According to the RCIPS, just past 3:40 a.m. police and emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency at the waterfront in the vicinity of Eden Rock where a man was found unresponsive at the rear of the dive shop.

The man was taken to Cayman Islands hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222.

Cayman 27 is currently on the scene and will have more as details emerge. Do check back for updates and remember to tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 for more on this and other stories.

