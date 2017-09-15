BREAKING: Police confirm bones found in Bodden Town lot

Skeletal remains were found in a Bodden Town lot where police confirmed Thursday (14 September) they had opened an investigation.

RCIPS and Customs officers searched the grounds and recovered additional bones, according to a police press release.

Those bones will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any, police say.

Earlier in the week, a member of the public notified the RCIPS about the bones.

The RCIPS was seen sifting through the soil of the lot.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

