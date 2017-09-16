For this week’s business beat, we take a look at Grant Thornton’s annual corporate social responsibility efforts.

On the 14th and 15th of September, the global firm closes its doors around the world and its 50-thousand employees go out into the communities and do social work, here in Cayman, staff members repainted a classroom in Savannah that was built in 1940 and is now a heritage site.

“So we’ve also had a lot of passers-by to ask us what we are doing, even the school children around the school break earlier on and they were curious about why we were here, so it’s just really nice to be outside and really integrating with the community in this way,” said Partner of Grant Thornton Cayman, Dara Keogh.

Over twenty members of staff at Grant Thornton Cayman participated in the effort along with staff from the British Virgin Islands, who were relocated on island after Irma.

