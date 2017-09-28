BVI evacuee kids welcomed in school

About 170 people put their lives on hold at home and evacuated to Cayman.

Their children are now attending school here, meeting new teachers, new classmates and trying to pick up where they left off.

BVI natives Xhayne Pemberton and Jayden Aspinall are new students at St. Ignatius. Starting a fresh chapter after surviving one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic.

“Some of the houses roof came off, the whole wall of it came off. Mostly all the houses just fell flat like a giant just stepped on them and just pushed them over. I was a bit sad because I thought it wasn’t going to be that bad and I had never seen something like that before,” said Ms. Aspinall.

It was an experience unlike any other for the children.

Mr. Pemberton said, “I fell and then I got a deep cut in my foot and I kept running and I didn’t feel a thing so that’s how scared I was then.”

Hurricane Irma inflicted billions of dollars worth of damage on BVI, forcing these children and their families to relocate to Cayman.

“Cayman is really great. I love it already because everyone is nice to me and I have purple dragon here,” said Mr. Pemberton.

St. Ignatius student Demyen Saibin said he and his fellow students are going out of their way to make the new students feel welcome.

“I think it’s important to help them because their homes and countries might have been destroyed and they might have lost somebody too. That’s why they have to be treated with kindness and respect,” said Mr. Saibin.

Renee Wambugu said she even donated all the money in her piggy bank.

“I’ve helped them by donating $89 and helping them feel welcomed.”

The school held a dress down day fundraiser where each student donated two dollars.

All of which will go towards disaster relief.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

