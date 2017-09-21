C3 Pure Fibre
CAL: Cause of engine problems that led to emergency landing unknown

September 20, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

It’s still not known what caused the engine problems last week that led to Cayman Airways flight KX 200 turning around to make an emergency landing.

CAL President and CEO Fabian Whorms in a statement to Cayman 27 said CAL is unable at this time to determine the cause without the engine being disassembled. He says there’s no externally visible damage to the engine and therefore the issue must be related to an internal component.

“There have been no related mechanical issues or indications with this engine to date,” Mr. Whorms is quoted as saying in a statement. “The aircraft and its engines have also been meticulously maintained in accordance with the manufacturers specifications.”

On Thursday (14 September), one of Cayman Airways’ B737-800 aircraft bound for Tampa turned around shortly after takeoff to make an emergency landing due to engine problems.

The plane itself was built in 2003 and acquired by CAL in 2016 on a two-year lease.

CAL says it adheres to maintenance standards set by several international agencies and it’s working to see how much of the engine must be disassembled to determine the cause of the engine problems.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

