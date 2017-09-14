BREAKING: CAL plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

A Cayman Airways flight carrying 115 passengers made an emergency landing this afternoon (14 September) after suspected engine failure, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services official.

The flight — KX200 — was bound for a Tampa, Florida. The flight departed at 11:50 a.m. and experienced engine trouble with one of the two engines shortly after takeoff, according to a Cayman Airways spokesperson. The captain declared an emergency and the plane landed safely around 12:20 p.m., according to the CAL representative.

No injuries were reported.

Passengers will be transferred to a different aircraft to fly to Tampa at a later time.

Roads around the airport were closed as the plane landed.

Ground crews, Fire Services and medical personnel kicked into full emergency mode to intercept the aircraft.

The area is now open to traffic.

Tune into Cayman 27 for full details in our 6pm newscast.

