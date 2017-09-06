Calling all volunteers: Special constabulary drive nears end

Are you interested in being part of the RCIPS special constabulary? Well, you have just a week and a half left to send in that application.

On Saturday (2 September) police held a recruitment drive at Camana Bay for special constables and from all indications, it was a success with over 30 interested applicants taking away forms to sign up. Dr Linda McField, the first officer recruited for special constabulary in 1981, said being part of the team is a special calling.

“It is a very rewarding service to the community. We are not paid, we are required to put in 15 hours per month and that’s not a lot of hours to give back to your community,” Dr McField said.

The recruitment drive runs until 5:00pm on 15 September. If you would like to talk to somebody about becoming a special then email the Special Commandant, Chris Duggan on chris.duggan@rcips.ky, or call on (345) 525-2918.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

