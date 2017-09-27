C3 Pure Fibre
Cambridge American Stage Tour brings Shakespeare in Cayman schools

September 26, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Shakespeare comes to Cayman or at least the Cambridge American Stage Tour has.

They are bringing the famed playwrights work to life in order to educate young people.

The visiting performances are scheduled to put on a performance of a Midsummer Night’s Dream at Prospect Playhouse and they will also visit five schools while in Cayman.

Their aim is to help kids succeed in the performing arts by teaching them the works of Shakespeare through workshops.

Education officer for CAST Harrie Gooch looks forward to engaging with kids in classrooms and to introduce them to Shakespeare.

“Shakespeare gave us so much of the language that we use today, so if the students can get to grips with where words were initially coming from its going to re inform everything they know… and if I have one student in that room that goes yeah this is for me now then I will have succeeded in what i was trying to do.” says Ms. Gooch

The performances for a Midsummer’s Night Dream will be held at Prospect Playhouse this Wednesday and Thursday.

 

Felicia Rankin

