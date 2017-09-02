C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Drama Society’s Sistahs play set to kick off

September 1, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Cayman Drama Society’s newest production Sistahs is set to premiere September 7th. The play’s stars said it is meant to be an empowering experience for all in attendance.

Last night (31 August) Cayman 27 got a first-hand look at the 1994 play as the cast rehearsed at Prospect Playhouse. The all female cast gives a relatable reflection of the bond amongst Caribbean women and has some impressive actors at the helm. Like Juliette Garricks and Katherine

The all female cast gives a relatable reflection of the bond amongst Caribbean women and has some impressive actors at the helm like; Juliette Garricks and Katherine Erakine.

Ms. Garricks said Sistahs displays the range of talent Cayman has to offer in culture and arts.

“I think some people will come with preconceptions, because it’s an all female, all black cast. What I would like for the audience to leave with is a sense that friends and family. When they come together, they can come over anything. That they start to connect with their own family and appreciate what they got when they’ve got it,” said Ms. Garricks.

The play will be held at the Prospect Playhouse.

 

Felicia Rankin

