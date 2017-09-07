Cayman Heart Fund to open Heart Survivors’ wall

The Cayman Heart Fund is set to install a survivors wall at the Cayman Islands Hospital. They hope it will be a fitting tribute to those who battled heart disease and will help bring more awareness to cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death worldwide. The wall will feature potentially life-saving information to help prevent the development of heart-related diseases for as many visitors to these halls as possible.

Survivors photos will also be displayed as beacons of hope.

Chairman of Cayman Heart Fund, David Dinner stressed the importance of such an initiative. He said it is for greater understanding to be gained about this issue in the Cayman Islands.

“We want people to understand how much this is impacting the people of the Cayman Islands and we want them to see that there are other people that have suffered through this and come out the other end as survivors,” said Mr. Dinner.

The display will be unveiled at the Cayman Islands Hospital on World Heart Day, 29 September. If you are interested in nominating someone to be placed on the Heart Survivors wall email info@caymanheartfund.com for a nomination form.

