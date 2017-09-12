C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Cayman Islands emergency responders off to help Irma victims

September 11, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Sixteen RCIPS police officers left the Cayman Islands for deployment to the British Virgin Islands, one of several local agencies now responding to help British Overseas Territories in the wake of Hurricane Irma. 

The RCIPS officers aim to provide law enforcement and humanitarian support, according to a press release. The British Virgin Islands have been devastated by Hurricane Irma and there have been reports of wide spread looting and other crimes.

The deployment was coordinated by the Governor’s Office, the RCIPS Senior Command Team and the Crisis Team, in London, following an urgent request from the Governor of the BVI, His Excellency Augustus Jaspert. 

The police helicopter arrived Saturday (9 September) in Turks and Caicos, and is now providing reconnaissance and operational support to the authorities there, according to police. 

Meanwhile, a team from the Health Services Authority, Health City Cayman Islands, Department of Environmental Health and Hazard Management Cayman Islands are bound for Anguilla to provide assistance, according to a press release from the Premier’s Office.

That team expects to remain in Anguilla for two weeks.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: