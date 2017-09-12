Barrie Quappe sits down with the General Manager of the Kimpton Seafire, Mr. Steven Andre to talk about their most recent award of the AAA’s Five Diamond rating. There are nearly 28,000 properties approved by AAA, but fewer than half a percent achieve the Five Diamond rating.
Cayman Now: Kimpton Seafire
September 12, 2017
1 Min Read
