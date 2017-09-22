Cayman Prep and High School shaves for the brave

Thirty three Cayman Prep and High School students and four faculty members gave up some of their locks for a worthy cause, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter tells us why.

“It like breaks my heart cause you know that like we can come to school and do all our extra activities but they are not able to do that,” said Year 9 student, Jenna Edwards.

Year nine Jenna Edwards, was one of 33 students, cutting their hair thursday to help raise funds for childhood cancer fighting efforts, it’s an initiative Cayman Prep and High School Principal Phillip Burgess supports.

“Its so hard to sit on the stage and on assemblys and listen to it and trying to keep a dry eye so i can still comunicate and talk with the kids, it’s just so heart wrenching to listen to these stories,” said Principal for Cayman Prep & High School, Phillip Burgess.

Mr. Burgess says he is delighted to see the school coming together to be part of local group Hannah’s Heroes efforts to help those in need.

“This is a perfect example of helping others, it’s going a little out of your comfort zone to help others that are suffering, especially childhood cancer and childhood cancer research,” said Principal for Cayman Prep & High School, Phillip Burgess.

“Yeah I think it’s a good cause because it can go to wigs and people with cancer can get wigs so they can atleast feel like they have some hair, which gives them reasuurance and gives them the world a fight,” said Year 7 student Alex Heaver-Wren

As for the students, like Sam Bailey, knowing what children diagnosed with cancer have to go through touched her heart.

“And they have to go through like a lot cause they are giving them like adult cancer treatment and it can really hurt them,” said Year 12 student, Sam Bailey.

Some students have taken an extra initiative to do individual drives for Hannah Heroes.

“I have friends around my neighbourhood who are very intouch with Hannah, it was her birthday on monday, she turned 10 and I thought I could help out,” said Paxton McCoy a Year 9 student.

Students at Clifton Hunter also cut hair today to help Hannah Heroes, founded by Cayman residents Gaylene and Nigel Meeson to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research, their daughter 10-year-old Hannah cured cancer and the team from Hannah’s Heroes joins us at 630 to talk about their annual fundraiser.

