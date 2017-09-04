Cayman residents urged to monitor Irma after latest path projection

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service urges Cayman Islands residents to monitor Hurricane Irma following the latest path projection.

The National Hurricane Center, in Miami, now has Irma tracking further south of last week’s models.

The category three storm is expected to gain intensity and become a category four hurricane within the next 24 hours.

Irma sits about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands as of 11 a.m. Monday (4 September) with sustained maximum winds of 120 miles per hour.

The NHC last week released models showing they expected the storm to make a drastic north-easterly turn early this week. According to the latest models, however, the NHC has the storm tracking slightly north-west without a drastic turn.

Grand Cayman remains on the edge of the track area, according to the latest models. The Sister Islands, however, are already inside the NHC track cone.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Irma could directly affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a dangerous major hurricane later this week, according to the NHC. Hurricane watches have been issued for those areas and tropical storm-force winds could arrive by Wednesday (6 September).

Irma also could directly affect Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane later in the week, according to the NHC.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis. A hurricane warning has been issued for the British Virgin Islands.

The Government of the Netherlands has issued a hurricane warning for the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten.

The Government of France has issued a hurricane warning for St. Martin and Saint Barthelemy. A hurricane watch has been issued for Guadeloupe.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra.

The Government of Barbados has issued a tropical storm watch for Dominica.

