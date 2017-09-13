C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanians touch down in Anguilla for rescue efforts

September 12, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Scores of Health Services, Environmental and Hazard Management professionals touched down in Anguilla Tuesday afternoon (12 Sep) giving relief to those still suffering from hurricane Irma’s destruction.

H.S.A’s  CEO Lizzette Yearwood said her and 10 other staff members are travelling with 12-13 pallets of the medical supplies which she said was suggested by Anguilla medical officials.

“We are sending an emergency room doctor, a General Practitioner as well as six registered nurses and a paramedic and these are broadly trained nurses and doctors who can assist in many areas but especially in the emergency services area,” Ms. Yearwood said.

Danielle Coleman of Hazard Management said her staff spent the morning stocking shelter materials, while Health City Cayman Islands have sent 500 pounds of medical items to Anguilla.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was on the tarmac as airport staff loaded supplies.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

