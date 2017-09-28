Cayman’s Flag Football athletes stand united on anthem protests

The NFL saw a startling increase of silent protests prior to last week’s game with over 300 players and coaches take a knee before or during the American national anthem in an effort to bring attention to racial discrimination in the United States.

BK Panthers quarterback Nick Miscioscia, who is born in Colorado says as an American he cannot understand the criticism many athletes are receiving.

“I don’t have any good reason as to why there is that backlash. As a white man driving around in Denver, I’ve never experienced any discrimination or police brutality. To stand there and say you can’t take a knee is completely inappropriate. If I can’t relate to the race of the person protesting, then I don’t think it’s my place to say anything about it.”

In 2016, former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the silent protest by taking a knee during the American national anthem as a means to bring attention to police brutality towards the black community. Prior to the third week of the season, U.S President Donald Trump berated NFL players at a political rally in Alabama, saying that any protesting player was a “son of a bitch” who should be fired, and urged a boycott of NFL games.

Caymanian Jermaine Sharpe, who attended school at the University of Southern Florida says although he’s experienced racism in Europe, the issue didn’t truly hit home until recently.

“I never really experienced real hardcore racism until I went to the U.S this year. It was something as simple as going into a restaurant, ordering a drink, giving back and saying ‘she didn’t like can we get another one?’ and it blew into this huge argument where they actually kicked us out.”

Caymanian Maggie Ebanks says although she’s never experience racial discrimination, she hopes the act of protesting can lead to

“It’s something I support, if that’s there way of protesting it. The biggest thing for me is what comes after it, what can each person do to bring awareness to the topic.”

In a community that is known for it’s camaraderie, flag football stands united on this divisive issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

