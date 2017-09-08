Cayman’s port to remain open

The man in charge of Cayman’s Port Authority says there is no truth to rumours the port will close.

Director Clement Reid says the Port Authority has no plans to close the port in George Town.

Appearing on Thursday’s (7 September) episode of Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m., he says rumours circulating throughout the day on social media that the port would close after one last boat came into port tonight are completely false.

Ports in southern Florida are set to close on Friday (8 September).

Mr. Reid says the Port Authority has contingency plans in place to deal with those ports shutting down. He says there are other ports that can be used to ship goods to the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

