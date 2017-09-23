C3 Pure Fibre
Chastanet pleas for Caribbean at UNGA: calls for end to inequity

September 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Caribbean nations continue to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of back to back hurricanes and today (22 September) St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took their plight to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The Prime Minister reminded the General Assembly small islands are nations most vulnerable to natural disasters and are at a distinct disadvantage economically. He called for more equity in global policies.
“It is unconscionable to see our peers have to beg and plead for goodwill and have to depend on commercial rates to rebuild broken economies all because the traditional system is so unyielding, archaic in its design and at times heartless. This model must change to one the allows small developing nations a real opportunity to survive,” Mr Chastanet said.
Today (22 September) the UK naval ship HSM Ocean arrived in BVI to deliver aid to hurricane hit countries.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

