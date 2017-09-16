Christmas lights going up at Camana Bay

For some, it’s never too early to get ready for Christmas, and with just 101 sleeps to go before December 25th, the lights are going up at Camana Bay.

Crews were in the trees this week, laying the groundwork for Camana Bay’s festive season transformation. According to Dart Real Estate, more than 150,000 individual lightbulbs go into “decking the halls” at the Camana Bay complex.

If you’re not exactly in the Christmas spirit just yet, you’ve got plenty of time to get ready. Camana Bay’s annual tree lighting is slated for November 18th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

