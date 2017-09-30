CIEF partners with Equestrian community to form ‘Caribbean Equine Fund’

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation has partnered with regional Equestrian associations to form’ The Caribbean Equine Relief Fund’; a joint fundraising initiative intended to provide equine relief effort. The group includes Equestrian Canada, US Equestrian, the Pan American Equestrian Confederation (PAEC), and the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF) to serve horses impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The CIEF became aware of the need for equine hurricane relief after Irma, when the Cayman Islands Humane Society passed along an urgent request following Hurricane Irma for horse feed from a vet located in Tortola, BVI. Realizing that the cost of providing feed and supplies to horses located in the British Virgin Islands would be more than it could afford, the CIEF turned to its counterparts in PAEC for help. The response was immediately positive and the foundation for the Caribbean Equine Relief Fund was formed. Shortly thereafter, Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean, increasing the need for the fund. The mission behind the initiative is to save, protect and care for the equine victims of these two

massive hurricanes.

“We intend to take direct action as well as to partner with other animal/equine welfare organizations to deliver the most broad, effective, sustainable and cost-effective response possible within our available funding,” stated Mark Samuel, Chair of FEI Group IV and Co- Organizer of the initiative, along with Eve van den Bol, President of the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation. “We are calling upon our equine communities to come together and step forward, as they are able, in support of these horses and horse people in dire need. Time and finances are critical resources at this moment.” Efforts are being focused across the Caribbean. There is an urgent need for hay and feed, potable water, vet supplies, veterinary care, fencing and portable stalls. The horses on St.

Thomas, St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Tortola, Barbuda and other islands are in dire need of help. While the human toll is massive, one of the goals of the fund is to ensure the welfare of horses

whose owners have lost everything. The CIEF is asking those interested in horses and animal welfare to consider a donation in support of the Caribbean Equine Relief Fund. Donations may be made through both US Equestrian and Equestrian Canada, as accounts serve the same fund, and 100% of the money raised will go towards the cost of providing feed and medical supplies to the horses, ponies and donkeys in the Caribbean that are in need. The organizations expect to be taking direct action as well as to be working closely with equine and animal welfare organizations, as needed, to provide support to efforts on the ground. Canadian residents and/or credit card holders may donate by visiting www.equestrian.ca/donate.

US residents, US credit card holders or those eligible for a US tax receipt may donate via the US Equestrian Equine Disaster Relief Fund www.usef.org/donate. US Equestrian is a 501(c)(3)

and donations will be tax-deductible for US tax purposes to the extent allowed by law.

Local credit and debit card holders will be able to make donations on either the US or Canadian Federations’ websites, but may incur a foreign transaction fee.

