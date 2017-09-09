Consulates getting ready for the storm

With over 60,000 people living in Cayman and a significant percentage hailing from over 130 different nations, the question remains what happens if they are caught in an emergency, like a Hurricane basically, it is up to Honorary Consuls from respective countries, resident here, to make sure their fellow citizens are safe. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

With over 130 nationalities on island, consulates in Cayman are all pushing the message of getting their countrymen prepared, like making sure your passport and visas are valid, just in case they decide to go home before or after a disaster strikes.

“For many of us we take these hurricanes for granted and having had that experience I think we’ve learnt not to do so,” said Honorary Consul for Barbados, Juliette Gooding.

Honorary Consul for Barbados, Juliette Gooding says she’s started informing the 315 Barbadians living on island to make plans this hurricane season.

“One of the things that I would normally do is to send a message out to all the Barbadians registered with me to make sure they have passports, visas, money,” said Honorary Consul for Barbados, Juliette Gooding.

Three items United States of America, Consular Agent, Gary Montemayor endorses.

“If you board an airline and your passport’s not up to date, they can and sometimes will deny you entry onto that plane and that’s not good,” said U.S Consular Agent, Gary Montemayor.

Both consulars say it’s important for citizens from any foreign country to register with their respective representatives here, which helps to locate people after a storm.

“We really need to make sure that people are registered, that we know how to find you after that hurricane is over, if you are going to a shelter, let somebody know, so that we are not wondering where are you,” said Honorary Consul for Barbados, Juliette Gooding.

These consulars may represent foreign governments, but say they work closely with the Cayman Islands Government to make sure all citizens are safe.

“And we’re there to support the Cayman Government, because they are certainly responsible for the safety and well-being of all people who come to Cayman,” said U.S Consular Agent, Gary Montemayor.

Full List of Consulates in the Cayman Islands:

https://embassy.goabroad.com/embassies-in/cayman-islands

