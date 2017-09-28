Cost of a cure, Childhood Cancer funding explained

Organizers of “The Big Shave” fundraiser say the $260,000 netted will help children worldwide, including those in Cayman.

Recipient charity, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, funds childhood cancer research overseas. Its CEO said Cayman’s support keeps the fight for a cure afloat for the sake of children around the world, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

It was smiles all around at the big shave fundraising event, a major contributor to fundraising for a heartbreaking cause, finding a cure for childhood cancer.

“All of you have established the number one childhood cancer research event for St. Baldrick’s outside of the U.S., and it’s pretty extraordinary when you think of the size of the Cayman community and the fact that you have raised more money than many cities ten times your size,” said CEO of St. Baldrick’s Foundation Kathleen Ruddy.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a non-profit organization based out of America. She said the battle affecting children and families are fighting is far from over, but funds raised in Cayman will go a long way.

“But even research that is even deemed the very best, we can’t fund it all because we run out of money and that’s why events like this are truly lifesaving because every grant that we are able to fund helps provide better outcomes for children with cancer,” said Mrs. Ruddy.

Gaylene Meeson, Co-founder of Hannah’s Heroes and mother of Hannah Meeson, said though the money is sent overseas, the hope is that the impact of research will be felt worldwide.

“We raise the money in the Cayman Islands, if there were researchers here the money would stay here,” said Ms Meeson.

Mrs. Ruddy said while the funds raised have not yielded a cure, they have helped make major strides in research and treatment for children.

“They were out of options, there was no other treatment plan for them and so kids are truly alive today because of research that all of you in Cayman have supported,” she said.

Looking at the figures now, the St. Baldrick’s foundation has spent over $128 million US on research grants since 2012 and would need to raise an extra $150 million to fund the remaining research that has been presented to the organization. For Hannah’s Heroes, it has raised 1.6 million dollars since it began in 2013. It is like a drop in the bucket, but it’s these drops that will help lower the remaining cost of research to find a cure for Childhood Cancer.

