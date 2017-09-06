Countryside hammer attacker appears in court

Dane McPherson, 31, has appeared in court charged for Friday’s (1 September) attack at Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah. He is accused of attacking another man with a hammer.

Today (5 September) Mr. McPherson of George Town appeared in Summary Court on charges of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. When Mr. McPherson appeared in court his wounding charge was moved to Grand Court, while the second charge of carrying an offensive weapon remained in Summary Court. He returns to court on 22 September. The incident occurred just after 6 pm on Friday. The victim, who is known to Mr McPherson, received no life threatening head injuries. He was treated at the hospital and later released.

