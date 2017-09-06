Cricket: Cayman loses to Guernsey, looking for redemption vs Italy

Guernsey rebounded from Monday’s defeat to Germany with a fine display to see off Cayman Islands by six wickets.

Cayman Islands batted first and started strongly, with Sacha De Alwis (60) and Ramon Sealy (36) putting on 73 for the second wicket. Ryan Bovell (28) and Conroy Wright (21) also scored some vital runs, but David Hooper was a menace throughout with the ball – taking five for 36 as the Cayman Islands were restricted to 214-9.

In reply, Italy hit the ground running as Matthew Stokes (31) and Josh Butler (93) put on 97 for the first wicket before Oliver Newey backed that up with a superb 54 off just 38 balls. Jason Martin (17 not out) then steered Guernsey to victory, and condemned Cayman Islands to a second successive defeat, leaving them bottom of the table.

Captain Ramon Sealy says it’s time to regroup versus a talented Italy squad.

“We’re happy with the fight that some of the guys put in near the end. It could have been a lot better, but we just have to regroup to face Italy. I have every confidence in the guys to put together a victory, even though they are one of the top teams in this competition.”

Cayman is playing for pride with 0 points thus far and no chance of advancing to Division Four.

