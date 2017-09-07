Cricket: Cayman loses to Italy, relegated to Americas Division Two

Italy gave Cayman their third loss of the ICC’s World Cricket League’s Division Five tournament in Benoni, South Africa, winning by 122 runs. Rakibul Hasan (52) and Peter Petricola (45) got the Italians off to a good start, before Damian Crowley plundered 105 off 88 balls with 14 fours and one six. Joy Perera then hit a quick-fire 48 not out from 25 balls, including four sixes, as Gayashan Munasinghe’s side raced to a big total.

Cayman Islands got off to a slow start in reply, as Munasinghe removed opener Ricardo Roach for a duck, but Sacha De Alwis (52) and captain Ramon Sealy (89) put them back on track. Their 84-run stand made victory possible, but Italy off-spinner Carl Sandri worked his magic and finished with six for 46 as Italy dismissed Cayman Islands for 204.

Captain Ramon Sealy said despite the loss, he was happy with the team’s performance.

“We had a few partnerships with the bat, but it wasn’t enough in the end. We didn’t hold the lines as well as he could of, but it was a good performance from the guys, bouncing back. Now we just have to move forward.”

Cayman falls out of the ICC World Cricket League’s Division Five and will return to the Americas Division Two. Cayman can still finish as high as 5th in the tournament based on ranking points.

