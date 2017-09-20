Crisis Centre: Domestic violence on the rise

Between 2015 and 2016 domestic violence reports in Cayman rose by 65 percent according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sunday’s (17 September) murder of 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff is not specifically being called an act of domestic violence by police however friends and family have characterized it as such.

Crisis Centre’s Nancy Davey said domestic violence is plaguing Cayman and must come to an end.

The Outreach coordinator said she is appealing to the government to put measures in place granting more scope to police officers to make decisions in such cases.

“I think there needs to be changes in the law around when there is charges laid that it’s not the victim who has to lay the charges it’s the police that lay the charge irregardless of whether she wants the charge to stick or not,” Ms. Davey explained.

According to police statistics, assaults for domestic violence were up 82 percent overall in 2016 from the year before.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

