C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Crisis Centre: Domestic violence on the rise

September 19, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Between 2015 and 2016 domestic violence reports in Cayman rose by 65 percent according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sunday’s (17 September) murder of 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff is not specifically being called an act of domestic violence by police however friends and family have characterized it as such.

Crisis Centre’s Nancy Davey said domestic violence is plaguing Cayman and must come to an end.

The Outreach coordinator said she is appealing to the government to put measures in place granting more scope to police officers to make decisions in such cases.

“I think there needs to be changes in the law around when there is charges laid that it’s not the victim who has to lay the charges it’s the police that lay the charge irregardless of whether she wants the charge to stick or not,” Ms. Davey explained.

According to police statistics, assaults for domestic violence were up 82 percent overall in 2016 from the year before.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: