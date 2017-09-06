C3 Pure Fibre
CUC outages today; Water Authority pressure issues expected after mainline leak

September 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman Islands residents may experience issues with their electricity and/or water pressure today. 

CUC advises customers on Patrick’s Avenue and Bamboo Drive, in Prospect, they could experience power interruptions Wednesday (6 September) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Affected areas include Bamboo Drive from the junction with Marina Dr. to the end of Patrick’s Avenue. Patrick’s Island customers impacted include all of Patrick’s Avenue, Omega Drive and Whirlwind Dr. 

Meanwhile, Water Authority customers may been without water or with low water pressure Tuesday (5 September) after the company says a major mainline leak affected George Town. 

Water Authority says the pipeline has since been closed off and work will continue Wednesday (6 September) to replace the broken section of pipeline and restore service to the commercial building affected. 

George Town residents may still experience lower than normal water pressure until repairs are completed, according to a Water Authority press release. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

