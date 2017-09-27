Customs begins 5-phase plan to boost vetting

The Customs Department plans around $300,000 worth of upgrades to change the way travelers declare what they’re bringing into the country.

The Department said changes to the IT platform and modernizing business principles are under way to meet international vetting standards as part of a five-phase plan to go fully electronic.

Customs IT Department’s Jose Montero said the plans include allowing filling out declaration forms electronically to cut the wait in line.

“Customs had to literally stop everyone at the border with their goods an doing physical inspections now going forward is a risk led approach and that risk led approach is coming from an international customs organization overseas,” Mr. Montero said.

Customs Deputy Collector Kevin Walton said more than 300,000 imports arrive in Cayman each year and said the changes will revamp customs processes.

The 5-phase plan is scheduled to be completed by 2019.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

