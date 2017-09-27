C3 Pure Fibre
Customs begins 5-phase plan to boost vetting

September 26, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Customs Department plans around $300,000 worth of upgrades to change the way travelers declare what they’re bringing into the country.

The Department said changes to the IT platform and modernizing business principles are under way to meet international vetting standards as part of a five-phase plan to go fully electronic.

Customs IT Department’s Jose Montero said the plans include allowing filling out declaration forms electronically to cut the wait in line.

“Customs had to literally stop everyone at the border with their goods an doing physical inspections now going forward is a risk led approach and that risk led approach is coming from an international customs organization overseas,” Mr. Montero said.

Customs Deputy Collector Kevin Walton said more than 300,000 imports arrive in Cayman each year and said the changes will revamp customs processes.

The 5-phase plan is scheduled to be completed by 2019.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

