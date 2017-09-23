C&W launches Caribbean Wide fundraiser for Natural Disaster relief

Caribbean telecommunications provider Cable and Wireless has launched an initiative to help hurricane and earthquake struck countries and you can help those in need, by texting.

Cable and Wireless, the parent company of Flow, launched the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation and customers can donate one US dollar to it using their phones, the money will be used for relief efforts, the foundation already has half a million in funding.

“Right after the hurricane a lot of our colleagues reached out to our flow markets that were effected for example giving satellite phones to the government of Barbuda, we sent off supplies you know like tarp and water and generators to BVI and Anguilla,” said Flow Marketing Manager, Carolyn Lawe-Smith.

If you would like to donate, text the word “give” to 4-3-0-0 to donate 1-US dollar.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

