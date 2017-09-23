C3 Pure Fibre
C&W launches Caribbean Wide fundraiser for Natural Disaster relief

September 22, 2017
Philipp Richter
Caribbean telecommunications provider Cable and Wireless has launched an initiative to help hurricane and earthquake struck countries and you can help those in need, by texting.

Cable and Wireless, the parent company of Flow, launched the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation and customers can donate one US dollar to it using their phones, the money will be used for relief efforts, the foundation already has half a million in funding.
“Right after the hurricane a lot of our colleagues reached out to our flow markets that were effected for example giving satellite phones to the government of Barbuda, we sent off supplies you know like tarp and water and generators to BVI and Anguilla,” said Flow Marketing Manager, Carolyn Lawe-Smith.
If you would like to donate, text the word “give” to 4-3-0-0 to donate 1-US dollar.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

