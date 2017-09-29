Cyber experts warn: Be careful and aware of online activities

Some of the top minds in the cyber security industry gathered today (28 September) at the Marriott for the Armour Expo conference. Among the topics; the dangers and developments you face in the fast growing tech world.

Voluntary Cyber Defence Collaboration President Arthur Keleti said there’s a real easy way to make sure your personal information stays offline.

“I would say stay offline, for your whole life but that obviously wouldn’t work,” Mr. Keleti.

Mr. Keleti said total security does not exist. He predicts by 2020, internet users will be unable to protect 75 % of online information, like phone numbers, addresses and credit card information.

“You’re kind of digitally signing agreements when you download applications or when you sign up for any kind of service on the internet but I think it’s more like an illusion.”

Mr. Keleti advises parents who are unsure about what information they should give out online to talk to their children.

“The first time in history kids are actually smarter in something than their parents and I think this is something that requires a lot more attention from parents,” said Mr. Keleti.

According to a KPMG report released in June. Cayman businesses in particular are not giving enough attention to cyber security.

Managing Principal of Bennet Jones law firm Duncan Card said this can have dire consequences.

“There could be class actions from groups of individuals who had their private information wrongfully published because of the breach. There’s reputational damage to the company,” said Mr. Card.

In order to stay ahead of the security game he advises everyone assume whatever information they put online will remain there for a long time and could be seen by those trying to take advantage.

