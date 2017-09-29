DaCosta responds to audit: “It’s not over”

Former chair of the Liquor Licensing Board Woody DaCosta said he will be taking legal steps to clear his name in the Peanuts liquor licensing debacle.

This even though the internal audit concluded the board acted in good faith in the granting of the license.

“This is not the last of it and I am going to seek redress.”

Former Liquor Licensing Board chair Woody DaCosta and his team were cleared of wrongdoing in the Peanuts licensing controversy, but it’s not a victory for Mr. DaCosta as he believes he was made the sacrificial lamb.

“My name and my character (are) on the line I was the only person replaced. And the way that the audit was done, they did not wait for a response from my attorneys in any capacity whatsoever,” he said.

Mr. DaCosta said while the auditors found the board did not act in bad faith he is disappointed that key issues were not addressed.

“I am glad to see that all the board and it was found that the board acted in good faith. However, there (are) issues that were highlighted like the breach of the standing orders by that at the time the recording secretary,” he explained.

The recording secretary was transferred from the board prior to the audit. The investigation concluded that her transfer had nothing to do with the Peanuts license grant, but Mr. DaCosta said the audit was flawed.

“They were under the gun and they were asked to do this review and under administrative law they really did not have a right per say to do so,” he asserts.

Going forward he said all boards must be allowed to operate free of any undue influences and should be allowed to work as determined by law.

“I think the law is very clear and the board as a quasi-judiciary board has every right to interpret the law. It is just the political influence should not be involved into it,” he added.

He said his next step is to get his day in court.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson declined further comment on the issue.

