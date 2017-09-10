Despite a warning from police to avoid water-related activity, Cayman 27 cameras recorded surfers catching waves along Seven Mile Beach Saturday afternoon.
Daredevil surfers ignore police warnings, catch waves along Seven Mile Beach
September 10, 2017
